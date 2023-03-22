BNSF Conductor Says He Was Fired Over Acute Allergy Leave

By Rachel Riley (March 22, 2023, 8:29 PM EDT) -- An ex-BNSF Railway Co. conductor in Washington has accused the railroad giant of firing him on the false grounds that he abused medical leave policy, even though the company had for years allowed him time off during severe allergy spells....

