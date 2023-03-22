Parents Sue TikTok And MTA Over Teen's Suicide

By Jonathan Capriel (March 22, 2023, 8:28 PM EDT) -- The parents of a teen who killed himself filed suit against TikTok and the New York City area transportation agency, saying the social media app "flooded" the boy with content that convinced him to walk into the path of a Long Island commuter train....

