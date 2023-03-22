10th Circ. Gives NM Tribe Title To National Preserve Site

By Caleb Symons (March 22, 2023, 9:35 PM EDT) -- The Tenth Circuit on Wednesday granted the Pueblo of Jemez title to a portion of Valles Caldera National Preserve, where the New Mexico tribe has long claimed to have aboriginal property rights, ruling that the Jemez Pueblo have been active in the region for hundreds of years....

