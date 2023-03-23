Chess Prodigy Wins More Time To Seek Defendant Citizenship

By Elaine Briseño (March 23, 2023, 6:34 PM EDT) -- Chess prodigy Hans Moke Niemann has won his bid to conduct jurisdictional discovery on defendant Chess.com in his libel lawsuit, with the judge ruling that providing the citizenship of its members will not be as big of a burden as the website company claims....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS