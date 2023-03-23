Sony Appeals To Pause Hendrix Copyright Case

By Ronan Barnard (March 23, 2023, 8:55 PM GMT) -- Sony Music's U.K. arm fought to flip a London judge's decision not to pause proceedings over a copyright challenge over recordings of Jimi Hendrix songs, saying the case should wait for the New York court to rule on the meaning of settlement releases the musicians signed in the 1970s....

