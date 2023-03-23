Del. Corp. Officer Liability Shield Challenged In Third Suit

By Jeff Montgomery (March 23, 2023, 8:33 PM EDT) -- Shareholders of an Alabama-based highway builder have filed the third in a series of Delaware Court of Chancery complaints targeting alleged company failures to allow all stockholder classes to vote on charter amendments shielding corporate officers from liability for most breaches of fiduciary duty....

