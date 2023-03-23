Debt Availability Poses Key Challenge To M&A Activity

By Al Barbarino (March 23, 2023, 7:10 PM EDT) -- Unprecedented geopolitical and economic risks have exacerbated a dip in the availability and rise in the cost of debt, posing a key challenge in closing large mergers and acquisitions, attendees heard Thursday at the annual Corporate Law Institute conference at Tulane University Law School....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS