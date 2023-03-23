Ex-Ga. Governor's Farm Sues County Over Zoning Denial

By Rosie Manins (March 23, 2023, 4:38 PM EDT) -- A farm company managed by former Georgia Gov. Roy E. Barnes, who has his own Atlanta-area law firm, has sued the county in which the businesses operate over a denied zoning application, claiming the county's land ordinances are anti-affordable housing....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS