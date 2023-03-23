Fed. Circ. Won't Order Albright To Ship Roku IP Case To Calif.

By Adam Lidgett (March 23, 2023, 5:22 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit shot down Roku's bid to have Western District of Texas Judge Alan Albright send a data processing patent case against it to California, saying the lower court properly reviewed relevant issues over whether to ship the case to the Golden State....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS