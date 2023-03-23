NJ Panel Splits Over Heavy Dog In Condo Disability Fight

By Ryan Harroff (March 23, 2023, 2:41 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey state appeals panel could not agree Thursday whether a woman should be allowed to keep an emotional support dog despite that dog weighing more than double the 30-pound weight limit for pets of her condominium association, according to the panel's opinion....

