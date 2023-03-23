Conrail Worker's Cancer Suit Reinstated By Pa. Court

By Matthew Santoni (March 23, 2023, 6:30 PM EDT) -- A former railroad worker at Conrail will get a second chance to link his leukemia to his exposure to diesel fumes, asbestos and creosote after a Pennsylvania appellate court said a trial judge raised the low bar for causation in the Federal Employers Liability Act....

