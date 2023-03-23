Texas Sues To Kill Lesser-Prairie-Chicken Protections

By Tom Lotshaw (March 23, 2023, 9:53 PM EDT) -- Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has asked a Texas federal judge to throw out a U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service rule listing two lesser-prairie-chicken populations as threatened and endangered so the Lone Star State can keep managing its own natural resources....

