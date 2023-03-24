Alaska Wants In On Suit Challenging Willow Oil Project

By Emma Kennedy (March 24, 2023, 5:44 PM EDT) -- The state of Alaska is the latest in a growing line of intervenor defendants wanting in on an environmentalist lawsuit fighting the development of the Willow oil and gas project in the northern part of the state....

