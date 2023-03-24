Attys Get $18.8M In Allergan, Merz 'Pay-For-Delay' Settlement

By Emily Sawicki (March 24, 2023, 2:26 PM EDT) -- Plaintiffs counsel in a class action from consumers who alleged Allergan and Merz delayed generic versions of Alzheimer's drugs from coming to market will be awarded 33.3%, plus litigation expense reimbursement, of an eight-figure settlement....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS