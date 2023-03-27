BLM Sued Over Tree-Removal Plans In Eastern Nevada

By Caleb Symons (March 27, 2023, 4:42 PM EDT) -- Two conservation groups are suing the Bureau of Land Management over its plans to cut down a swath of pinyon-juniper forest in eastern Nevada, claiming the federal agency has moved forward with the project without considering its full impact on local vegetation and wildlife....

