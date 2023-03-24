Fiat Chrysler, Engine Maker Clip Truck Emissions RICO Suit

By Linda Chiem (March 24, 2023, 7:34 PM EDT) -- A Michigan federal judge has slashed a proposed racketeering class action accusing Fiat Chrysler and engine manufacturer Cummins of rigging Dodge Ram trucks to guzzle fuel and emit pollutants beyond legal limits, but kept alive several state-based consumer protection and fraud claims for trial....

