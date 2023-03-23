7th Circ. Partially Revives Northwestern Workers' ERISA Battle

By Lauren Berg (March 23, 2023, 11:11 PM EDT) -- The Seventh Circuit on Thursday partially revived a class action from Northwestern University workers alleging mismanagement of their tax-sheltered 403(b) retirement plan, finding that an Illinois federal court needs to take a fresh look at two of the claims, but ruling the rest could be dismissed....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS