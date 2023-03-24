Class Seeks $4.2M For Attys In Universal Health 401(k) Suit

By Matthew Santoni (March 24, 2023, 1:34 PM EDT) -- Current and former employees of Universal Health Services Inc. want a Pennsylvania federal court to give final approval to a $12.5 million settlement of claims the hospital chain loaded its employee 401(k) plans with underperforming, high-cost investments, with Miller Shah LLP and Cappozi Adler taking home $4.2 million in fees....

