BetterHelp Hit Again With Class Action Over Data Protection

By Jonathan Capriel (March 24, 2023, 5:33 PM EDT) -- A former patient of BetterHelp claims the telehealth counseling network "intentionally, willfully and recklessly" mismanaged her sensitive health information, according to a California federal lawsuit, the most recent filed since the company paid $7.8 million to the Federal Trade Commission on related accusations....

