Costco Says Data Is Flawed in Car Battery Class Certification

By David Minsky (March 24, 2023, 4:33 PM EDT) -- Costco Wholesale Corp. has pushed back against a renewed class certification in a suit brought by a Florida customer who alleged that he paid money for a free battery replacement, saying that his claim is not typical and cited errors in an expert report over who has standing to sue....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS