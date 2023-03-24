Gov't Using Stall Tactics, Litigation To Quash M&A, Attys Say

By Al Barbarino (March 24, 2023, 6:37 PM EDT) -- U.S. authorities are "hyperfocused" on mergers with any hint of anti-competitive elements, forcing deal makers to build in longer closing periods as they face laborious inquiries and threats of litigation, speakers said Friday at a Tulane University Law School event....

