Sullivan & Cromwell's $12.5K Deal With Bankrupt Atty Upheld

By Vince Sullivan (March 24, 2023, 4:25 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge refused to undo a $12,500 settlement between law firm Sullivan & Cromwell LLP and the Chapter 7 trustee in the bankruptcy case of an attorney, saying the deal was reasonable since the debtor himself had valued legal claims against the firm as worthless....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS