Texas Appeals Court OKs Axed Punitives In Big-Rig Crash Suit

By Y. Peter Kang (March 24, 2023, 8:07 PM EDT) -- A retail goods supplier found liable for causing a motorist's injuries in a crash with a company-owned tractor-trailer needn't pay $400,000 in punitive damages awarded by a Texas state jury after an appellate panel found that the award wasn't warranted since the company didn't directly commit gross negligence....

