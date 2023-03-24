GAO Sustains Protest To Army Corps' $7B Construction Deal

By Alyssa Aquino (March 24, 2023, 6:58 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Government Accountability Office sustained a Georgia construction firm's protest to a $7 billion solicitation, saying the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers failed to give it a chance to address issues with its bid, despite giving others that opportunity....

