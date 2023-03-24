Childish Gambino Beats 'This Is America' Copyright Suit

By Lauren Berg (March 24, 2023, 8:07 PM EDT) -- A Manhattan federal judge on Friday threw out a Miami rapper's suit accusing Childish Gambino of stealing the distinctive hook for his 2018 hit "This Is America," saying copyright for the allegedly infringed song was never registered and that there is no substantial similarity between the two songs' compositions....

