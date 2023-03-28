Ind. Consumer Sues Online Tribal Lender Over 335% Loan

By Joyce Hanson (March 28, 2023, 9:18 PM EDT) -- An Indiana resident who took out a personal loan at an annual rate of 335% from a purported tribal lender has slapped it with a racketeering suit in federal court, saying the business has broken usury laws and can't claim sovereign immunity....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS