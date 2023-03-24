DOJ Appealing Block Of Realtor Antitrust Probe

By Quinn Wilson (March 24, 2023, 9:10 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Justice told a Washington, D.C., federal court Friday that it is appealing an order that prevented it from reopening an investigation into whether certain National Association of Realtors rules are anti-competitive after a prior settlement with the trade group....

