Orgs. Chide Biden Admin.'s 'Broad' Deportation Felony Stance

By Rae Ann Varona (March 27, 2023, 8:10 PM EDT) -- Immigration-focused organizations warned the U.S. Supreme Court against the Biden administration's stance that any obstruction of justice makes a noncitizen deportable, saying that the administration's position would harshly allow deportation for low-level offenses....

