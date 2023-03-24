Brand Battles: BofA Takes Aim At Crypto Biz Owner's TM

By Tiffany Hu (March 24, 2023, 8:55 PM EDT) -- In Law360's latest roundup of new actions at the Trademark Trial and Appeal Board, Bank of America is seeking to cancel a "Bitcoin Bank America" trademark registration owned by a cryptocurrency company owner who was charged for his alleged role in a fraud scheme connected to a COVID-19-era relief program — plus three other cases you need to know....

