Staten Island Firm Slams 'Fanciful' Details Of Race Bias Suit

By Patrick Hoff (March 27, 2023, 4:17 PM EDT) -- A Staten Island law firm focused on complex real estate litigation asked a New York federal court to toss a Black former office manager's suit claiming she was fired for complaining about an attorney's racist behavior, asserting that the only evidence of a hostile work environment is the ex-employee's own testimony....

