Consumers Contest Abbott's Bid To Toss Infant Formula MDL

By Jonathan Capriel (March 27, 2023, 5:35 PM EDT) -- Parents have urged an Illinois federal judge to disregard Abbott Laboratories' bid to escape their claims related to its sale of contaminated Similac infant formula in multidistrict litigation, calling the company's motion a "last-ditch effort to avoid liability" after selling unsafe product produced in "unsanitary conditions."...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS