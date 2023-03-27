Crypto Maven Wants No Prison In $3.36B Bitcoin Heist

By Khadrice Rollins (March 27, 2023, 7:43 PM EDT) -- A man who stole more than 50,000 bitcoin from the infamous dark web market Silk Road that was later valued at over $3.3 billion is asking a Manhattan federal judge for no prison time, citing a variety of reasons including his cooperation with law enforcement, his difficult childhood, autism and the supposed lack of a victim....

