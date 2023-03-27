Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Arnold & Porter Lands A Former Top Atty From The NY Fed

By Michele Gorman (March 27, 2023, 1:49 PM EDT) -- An in-house lawyer who recently served as interim co-general counsel during an almost two-decade career at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York on Monday re-transitioned to private practice, joining Arnold & Porter's financial services practice as a partner....

