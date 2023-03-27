Ga. Judicial Watchdog Seeks Answers After Justices' Ruling

By Kelcey Caulder (March 27, 2023, 4:08 PM EDT) -- The hearing panel of Georgia's Judicial Qualifications Commission has asked for additional briefing to answer questions raised in a recent Georgia Supreme Court ruling that found the panel made two "critical errors" in its recommendation to remove a suspended Georgia Court of Appeals judge from office....

