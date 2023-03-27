Broker Tries To Bolster Antitrust Case Against 'Thanos' CEO

By Isaac Monterose (March 27, 2023, 5:59 PM EDT) -- A Florida mortgage broker is pushing to file a supplemental class action complaint in its proposed antitrust class action against United Wholesale Mortgage LLC, arguing that the mortgage company and its CEO Mat Ishbia have made several recent disclosures and statements that support the suit's antitrust claims....

