NJ Panel Tosses Libel Suit Over Atty's Role In Fraud Probe

By Ryan Harroff (March 27, 2023, 1:30 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey state appeals panel reversed a lower court's decision not to toss a medical testing company's defamation suit against a New York attorney after he told the Florida attorney general's office the company could be tampering with evidence, finding the lawyer's emails to the AG's office were privileged....

