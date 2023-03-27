House Passes Bill To Restrict Undersea Cable Exports

By Micah Danney (March 27, 2023, 8:47 PM EDT) -- The U.S. House of Representatives passed by voice vote on Monday a bipartisan bill to set up export controls on undersea cables, aiming to prevent China and other foreign adversaries from acquiring products and technologies used to make and operate the cables....

