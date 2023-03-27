Uber Driver Must Arbitrate Individual PAGA Claim

By Abby Wargo (March 27, 2023, 5:35 PM EDT) -- A California appeals court held that Uber could send a worker's individual labor violation claims into arbitration but paused his representative state law claims pending the arbitral ruling, finding individual arbitration does not prevent him from pursuing claims on others' behalf in court....

