Travelers Must Defend Contractor In Construction Injury Suit

By Ganesh Setty (March 27, 2023, 7:40 PM EDT) -- A Travelers unit must defend a general contractor as an additional insured in a work site injury suit by the owner of a subcontractor, a New York federal court ruled Monday, finding the owner was "clearly performing his tasks" on behalf of the subcontractor at the time of his injuries....

