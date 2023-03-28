Crypto Hardware Co. Beats Investor Suit Over Revenue Drop

By Emilie Ruscoe (March 28, 2023, 6:48 PM EDT) -- Cryptocurrency mining equipment maker Canaan Inc. has escaped for now a proposed investor class action after a federal judge in Manhattan found that the suit lacked key details necessary to support its claims the company hid the impact of supply chain issues on its financial performance in the final quarter of 2020....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS