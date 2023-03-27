Furniture Store Wants Class Notice Delay During Cert. Appeal

By Travis Bland (March 27, 2023, 6:42 PM EDT) -- Bob's Discount Furniture and its delivery provider asked a New Jersey federal court Monday to delay informing drivers that they may be part of a class in an overtime pay lawsuit, arguing that it will cost the companies money that they can't get back if the Third Circuit undoes the class....

