L'Oreal Gets False Ad Suit Over 'Paris' Label Tossed

By Gina Kim (March 27, 2023, 10:30 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge on Monday permanently threw out a proposed class action accusing L'Oreal USA of falsely advertising its beauty products as being made in Paris, finding that "a mere reference to Paris" isn't enough to deceive reasonable consumers as to where a product is made. ...

