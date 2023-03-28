Bar Not Liable For Bikers Shot And Stabbed In Outside Brawl

By Mike Curley (March 28, 2023, 3:48 PM EDT) -- An Illinois appeals court has thrown out claims by members of a motorcycle club against a bar and its owners over gunshot injuries they sustained during a fight outside the bar, finding the shooting was not foreseeable, and the bar owed no duty to those plaintiffs who never set foot inside....

