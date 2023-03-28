5th Circ. Won't Revive Tyson Foods Employees' COVID-19 Suit

By Gina Kim (March 28, 2023, 5:07 PM EDT) -- The Fifth Circuit on Monday affirmed a Texas federal judge's dismissal of a complaint filed by Tyson Foods workers alleging they contracted COVID-19 after being forced to work during the pandemic, finding they don't say when they were exposed and don't connect Tyson's conduct to their contraction of the virus. ...

