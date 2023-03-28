Voyager's $1B Binance Transfer Temporarily Blocked By Court

By Hailey Konnath (March 28, 2023, 12:01 AM EDT) -- A New York federal judge on Monday paused bankrupt cryptocurrency lender Voyager Digital's Chapter 11 exit plan, which transfers $1 billion in customer accounts to Binance, while the federal government appeals a federal bankruptcy judge's confirmation of the plan, according to an order issued late Monday....

