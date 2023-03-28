La., EPA Cross Swords Over Cross-Border Clean Air Rule

By Peter McGuire (March 28, 2023, 5:58 PM EDT) -- Louisiana urged the Fifth Circuit to stop federal regulators from imposing a clean air plan on the state, while the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency told the court it rightly rejected air quality proposals from the Pelican State and others that failed to curb cross-state ozone pollution....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS