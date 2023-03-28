Jerry Jones Accused Of Defamation Over Paternity Suit

By Jade Martinez-Pogue (March 28, 2023, 1:41 PM EDT) -- A woman who claims to be the daughter of Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has lodged a defamation suit against him and others in Texas federal court, accusing them of initiating a "deliberate plan" and scheme to publicly defame her by painting her as an "extortionist" who is only demanding money....

