Emory Says Ex-Law Student Can't Amend Sex Assault Case

By Madeline Lyskawa (March 28, 2023, 3:41 PM EDT) -- Emory University has told a Georgia federal judge that a former law student's attempt to resuscitate a complaint over its handling of her reported sexual assault was brought too late, after the judge permanently dismissed as untimely her Title IX claims....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS