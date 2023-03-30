Justices Urged To Take Up Virtual Jurisdiction Issue In IP Feud

By Andrew Karpan (March 30, 2023, 7:59 PM EDT) -- A major Vietnamese music streamer is turning to the U.S. Supreme Court after the Ninth Circuit ruled that offering an app to customers in the U.S. opens the streamer to a label's copyright suit in federal court, telling the justices the "day has come" to look at how virtual presence impacts legal jurisdiction. ...

