Apple Defeats Suit Over Deleted ID Account For Good

By Rachel Riley (March 28, 2023, 9:27 PM EDT) -- Apple Inc.'s terms and conditions empower the company to suspend customers' accounts it merely suspects of fraud, a California federal judge said Tuesday, tossing a putative class action brought by a man who claimed the company wrongfully shut down his account after he tried to get refunds for app purchases....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS